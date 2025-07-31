PUE Ability Friendly Programme Hosts Annual Recognition Awards Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education Ability Friendly Programme hosted its annual Recognition Awards Ceremony to honour the achievements of its participants and acknowledge the vital role their families play in providing continuous support throughout the year.

Events Coordinator at Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE) Ability Friendly Programme, Nigel D'Souza emphasised that the event goes beyond simply presenting awards. It seeks to foster a sense of belonging, enhance self-confidence, and strengthen the bonds between participants and their families - reflecting the programme's deeply rooted social and human-centred values.

“The annual recognition awards serve as an opportunity to celebrate the dedication, hard work, and achievements of our participants and their families throughout the year.

“More than just a formal recognition, the event highlights the essential role parents play in supporting and accompanying their children across various activities,” D'Souza explained.

“Through this recognition, we aim to ensure that every participant feels valued and understands the importance of their role within our community.”

He added,“The moment they walk onto the stage to receive their medal is a true point of pride – for them and their families.

“Beyond the awards, the ceremony helps foster a sense of belonging and offers a valuable opportunity for social interaction and connection among participants, especially those who may not regularly experience such inclusive gatherings. For many, this event is one of the most anticipated and meaningful moments of the year.”

D'Souza noted that in recent years, many participants have shown remarkable positive growth.“One inspiring example is a group of students who took part in our winter camp for the first time last year,” he said.

According to the families, just one week of participation led to noticeable improvements in their energy levels, social engagement, and involvement in other after-school activities.

“Stories like these highlight that the programme's impact goes far beyond sports or learning – it reaches into participants' self-confidence, social behaviour, and overall quality of life.”

He added that the programme also fosters a strong sense of community, with participants developing meaningful friendships that extend beyond the sessions, while families build closer relationships through shared experiences and continued engagement.

He concluded by emphasizing the role of families:“Families play a fundamental role in the development of their children's abilities – whether through direct participation or moral support.

“Their consistent presence helps reinforce the behaviours and values our coaches strive to instil, ensuring the programme's impact extends beyond the sessions and into the home.”