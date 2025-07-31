403
Meta’s Q2 Revenue Soars Beyond Forecasts Driven by AI Power
(MENAFN) Meta, the US-based multinational tech giant, exceeded financial forecasts Wednesday, powered primarily by artificial intelligence (AI) enhancing the effectiveness and performance of its advertising platform.
The company reported a 36% year-over-year jump in net income, reaching $18.34 billion for the second quarter, according to its official release.
During the same period, Meta’s revenue surged 22%, climbing to $47.5 billion from $39.1 billion in Q2 2024.
Earnings per share also saw a significant rise, increasing by 38% to $7.14 for the quarter.
These financial outcomes surpassed analysts’ expectations for April through June.
On an earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg credited AI for driving the company’s core revenue streams.
“The strong performance this quarter is largely thanks to AI unlocking greater efficiency and gains across our ad system,” Zuckerberg said.
Looking ahead, Meta projects third-quarter revenue between $47.5 billion and $50.5 billion.
Additionally, the firm updated its 2025 capital expenditure forecast, now expecting to spend between $66 billion and $72 billion—up from a previous range starting at $64 billion.
Meta also noted that growth in hiring-related compensation will be "the second-largest driver of growth." It added, "These factors will result in a 2026 year-over-year expense growth rate that is above the 2025 expense growth."
