China’s Carmaker Dongfeng Showcases Nine New Vehicles in Egypt
(MENAFN) Chinese carmaker Dongfeng introduced nine new vehicles to the Egyptian market on Wednesday, marking a major push into the region’s automotive sector.
The launch event, hosted at Cairo’s International Exhibition Center, showcased a broad selection of vehicles, including the compact SUV MAGE ICE and the SHINE ICE sedan. The lineup also featured a mix of electric and hybrid models: DONGFENG BOX, DONGFENG 007, MAGE EV, VOYAH FREE, VOYAH DREAM, VOYAH PASSION, and MHERO 917.
Liao Qingli, the company’s general manager for the African market, stated that the new vehicles introduced in Egypt showcase Dongfeng’s cutting-edge engineering and innovation, reflecting the company’s commitment to addressing the increasing demands of Egyptian buyers.
Liao also revealed strategic plans for Egypt, announcing that the company will establish a regional office for Africa along with a spare parts warehouse to support its growing presence.
With a legacy spanning more than five decades, Dongfeng has built a global footprint, exporting to over 100 countries and regions across Asia, Africa, South America, and Europe, according to the company.
