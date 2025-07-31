Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin: Russia’s Economy Develops Sanctions Resistance

(MENAFN) After years of enduring punitive measures from the West, Russia’s economy has developed a level of resistance to international sanctions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday.

“We have been living under a significant number of sanctions for quite some time. Our economy continues to function under a wide range of restrictions. Naturally, we have developed a certain immunity to them,” Peskov told reporters when asked about the country’s readiness for additional sanctions.

His comments followed a sharp warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday drastically reduced a 50-day timeline previously set for Russia and Ukraine to reach a ceasefire agreement, slashing it to just 10 days. Trump cautioned that if negotiations collapse, the U.S. would respond with tariffs, sanctions, or “something else.”

However, Trump also conceded that the real-world impact of such moves remains unclear.

Citing earlier coverage by international media, reports suggest global investors are increasingly dismissing the potential scope and consequences of secondary sanctions on Russian energy exports. Analysts argue that such penalties could raise fuel prices at home and conflict with Trump’s campaign commitment to lower inflation.

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has also voiced doubts about the efficacy of these threats, casting uncertainty on how much influence they would actually exert.

