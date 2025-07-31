Green Once Again Recognized As Leader For Data Centers In Switzerland

MENAFN - Pressat) Green impresses with its strong customer focus, operational excellence and state-of-the-art data centers.



Lupfig, July 31, 2025 – ISG, a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, examined the Swiss data center market in its independent study "Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services 2025," published today. All providers were evaluated in a multi-stage survey. Green has once again achieved a leader status and has been positioned at the forefront of both quadrant dimensions – competitive strength and portfolio attractiveness – for the sixth consecutive year.

High power densities for future requirements

In addition to data center design, security standards, connectivity offerings, and sustainability, the ISG study also assessed the technological future viability of the data centers. Green impressed ISG with its clear focus on solution scalability, flexible growth and state-of-the-art cooling technologies. "Our data centers are consistently designed to meet the requirements of tomorrow – with scalable architectures that support high power densities and liquid cooling. This allows us to lay the foundation for demanding next-generation workloads," emphasizes Roger Süess, CEO of Green.



The report praises Green's future-oriented solutions and highlights the exemplary energy efficiency of its facilities. Architecture, infrastructure, and operations are perfectly aligned at Green.





High customer focus

In addition to technological aspects, comprehensive customer feedback was also included in the evaluation. This is based on the ISG Customer Experience (CX) program, which measures satisfaction throughout the entire lifecycle of IT services – from solution development and implementation to operation. Criteria such as cooperation, communication quality, reliability, governance, compliance, and cultural fit were evaluated. Green was positively highlighted for its close, locally rooted customer service tailored to individual needs. "Green has been impressing for years with its expertise, customer focus, and operational excellence for the highest demands," summarizes study author Wolfgang Heinhaus. The results confirm that Green is consistently perceived as a top performer by its customers.



