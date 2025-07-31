Yemen's Houthis Launched Five Drones At Israeli Military Targets

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, Jul 31 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis, said in a televised statement, late last night that, it launched five drones towards three Israeli military targets earlier in the evening.

In the statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the Houthis military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said, the five drones struck military targets in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and the Negev.

He claimed the operation was“successful” and“hit the targets.”

Earlier in the evening, the Zionist Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), said in a statement that, it intercepted a drone fired from Yemen, before it entered Israeli airspace. It added that,“no air-raid sirens were activated from the attack.”

This was the second Houthi attack against the Zionist Israel in 24 hours, after the IDF reported the interception of a Houthi missile attack on Tuesday evening.

The Houthis, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been targeting Israel since Nov, 2023, to show solidarity with the besieged Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-SABA