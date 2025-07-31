Trading Radar For July 31: Trump Tariffs Put Textiles, Auto Components In Focus Tata Steel, M&M, Indigo, Jio Fin Are Also On Stock Watchlist

Indian equity markets closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in FMCG, IT, and consumer durables stocks. However, the markets remained rangebound.

The benchmark indexes are set for a weak opening on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff plus a penalty on Indian imports. In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized India for imposing“among the highest tariffs in the world” and for continuing to buy Russian energy and military equipment.

According to reports, the Indian government is set to continue its negotiations with the US ahead of the August 1 deadline and not retaliate with tariffs.

Textiles and automotive components sectors could be the worst hit, as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and steel are still exempted under section 232. IT sector is expected to stay resilient as there are no tariffs imposed on IT services.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, reversed early session losses to climb 0.12% higher at 24,684.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today's session.

Results Today

Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki India, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements, Swiggy, PB Fintech, One Mobikwik Systems, TVS Motor Company, Vedanta, Aarti Industries, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Dabur India, Emami, ICRA, Indegene. JSW Energy, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mankind Pharma, R R Kabel, Skipper, TeamLease Services, and Thermax.

Earnings Impact

Tata Steel: Q1 profit more than doubled to ₹2,078 crore, even as revenue declined 2.9% to ₹53,178.1 crore. EBITDA rose 11% and margins improved to 13.97%.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Posted a 24.4% rise in profit at ₹4,083.3 crore, with revenue up 22.8% to ₹45,435.9 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo's Q1 profit fell 20.2% to ₹2,176.3 crore despite a 4.7% rise in revenue to ₹20,496.3 crore. EBITDAR margins narrowed to 28%.

IIFL Finance: Reported a 19% drop in profit to ₹233.4 crore, while revenue rose 12.7% to ₹2,952.8 crore.

CAMS: Computer Age Management Services saw a modest 0.8% profit increase to ₹109.1 crore, with revenue growing 6.9% to ₹354.2 crore.

Sonata Software: Profit grew 3.5% to ₹109.3 crore, as revenue surged 17.3% to ₹2,965.2 crore.

Relaxo Footwears: Reported a 10.2% increase in profit to ₹48.9 crore, but revenue dropped 12.5% to ₹654.5 crore.

ITD Cementation: Profit jumped 37% to ₹137.2 crore, alongside a 6.8% revenue increase to ₹2,542.4 crore.

Kaynes Technology: Posted a 46.9% rise in profit to ₹74.6 crore, with revenue climbing 33.6% to ₹673.5 crore.

Fino Payments Bank: Profit dropped 26.8% to ₹17.8 crore, even as net interest income surged 52.1% to ₹32.6 crore.

Sagility India: Posted a massive 566.4% jump in profit to ₹148.6 crore, driven by a 25.8% rise in revenue to ₹1,538.9 crore.

JB Chemicals: Saw a 14.4% increase in profit to ₹202.4 crore, with revenue rising 8.9% to ₹1,093.9 crore.

Pokarna: Profit declined 14.5% to ₹28.3 crore, as revenue fell 11.2% to ₹171 crore.

Indraprastha Gas: Reported a 10.9% dip in profit to ₹427.8 crore, despite an 11.3% rise in revenue to ₹3,914 crore.

Hitachi Energy: Profit soared nearly 13 times to ₹131.6 crore, while revenue rose 11.4% to ₹1,478.9 crore.

Navin Fluorine: Reported a 128.8% surge in profit to ₹117.2 crore, with revenue growing 38.5% to ₹725.4 crore.

Stocks To Watch

Jio Financial Services: Board approved raising ₹15,825 crore by issuing up to 50 crore warrants at ₹316.50 each to promoter group entities via preferential allotment.

Aurobindo Pharma: Its US arm will acquire 100% stake in Lannett Company LLC from Lannett Seller Holdco Inc for $250 million (₹2,185 crore).

Gujarat Gas: Cut industrial gas prices by ₹3.25 per SCM to ₹52.23 per SCM, effective August 1, according to reports.

RITES: Signed an MoU with NABARD Consultancy Services to collaborate on infrastructure and rural development projects in India and abroad.

Bharat Forge: To set up an advanced ring mill for aerospace components after signing supply contracts with Pratt & Whitney Canada, expanding its aerospace manufacturing footprint.

LTIMindtree: Launched BlueVerse CraftStudio, a next-gen agency leveraging Adobe's AI tools to transform marketing operations for businesses.

Avenue Supermarts: Plans to accelerate store expansion by adding up to 50 new DMart outlets this financial year, with a strategic focus on northern India to tackle rising competition.

Tata Motors: Subsidiary, TML CV Holding, will launch an all-cash tender offer to acquire 100% of Iveco Group N.V. at €14.1 per share, aiming for full ownership and delisting the company from Euronext Milan after its defense business sale.

