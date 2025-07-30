Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces An Investigation Of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm


2025-07-30 10:30:58
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Charter Communications, Inc. ("Charter") (NASDAQ: CHTR ), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you are a Charter investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE . You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

THE COMPANY: Charter is a broadband connectivity and cable operator in the United States, providing internet, video, mobile, and voice services under the Spectrum brand.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: On July 25, 2025, Charter reported that its core internet business lost 117,000 customers during the second quarter of 2025, and that its video business lost approximately 80,000 customers during the same period. This net customer loss significantly missed both analyst expectations and company guidance related to Charter's subscriber base for 2025.

Following this disclosure, Charter's stock price fell $70.25 per share, or 18.49%, to close at $309.75 per share on July 25, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security, and consumer fraud.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
Eric Lechtzin, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
Web:

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN30072025003732001241ID1109865602

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search