INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces An Investigation Of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm
NEWTOWN, Pa., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Charter Communications, Inc. ("Charter") (NASDAQ: CHTR ), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.
If you are a Charter investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE . You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at [email protected] .
THE COMPANY: Charter is a broadband connectivity and cable operator in the United States, providing internet, video, mobile, and voice services under the Spectrum brand.
THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: On July 25, 2025, Charter reported that its core internet business lost 117,000 customers during the second quarter of 2025, and that its video business lost approximately 80,000 customers during the same period. This net customer loss significantly missed both analyst expectations and company guidance related to Charter's subscriber base for 2025.
Following this disclosure, Charter's stock price fell $70.25 per share, or 18.49%, to close at $309.75 per share on July 25, 2025.
ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security, and consumer fraud.
