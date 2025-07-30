Lung Cancer Day: Early Screening Saves Lives-Know When And Who Should Get Tested
Lung cancer is one of the hardest cancers to catch early, often developing quietly with no clear signs until it has spread. This delay in diagnosis is what makes it so difficult to treat. For those at higher risk, regular screening offers a vital chance to find the disease before symptoms appear. When detected in its early stages, the likelihood of responding well to treatment and living longer is significantly better.
Who Should Be Screened?
Lung cancer screening is not meant for everyone. It is recommended only for those considered high-risk. This usually applies to adults aged 50 to 80 who have smoked heavily-20 pack-years or more-and are either current smokers or quit within the past 15 years. Additional risk factors such as long-term exposure to asbestos, radon, or industrial dust (e.g., in mining or construction), as well as a family history of lung cancer, can further raise the risk and may warrant evaluation.
The Role of Low-Dose CT (LDCT)
Among available screening tools, low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is considered the gold standard. It is more sensitive than a regular chest X-ray and can spot suspicious changes in the lungs long before symptoms appear. Global research shows that this method can significantly reduce lung cancer deaths by facilitating earlier diagnosis and timely treatment.
When and How Often to Screen
Eligible individuals should typically undergo LDCT screening once a year. However, the choice to begin, continue, or stop screening should take into account age, current health status, and how long and heavily the person has smoked. It's important to check in with your doctor regularly, especially if your habits, health, or lifestyle change.
Stay Alert to Warning Signs
Even with regular screening, it's essential to stay aware of symptoms. A lingering cough, unexplained drop in weight, breathlessness, or coughing up blood should never be overlooked-whether or not the individual is still smoking. For those already at risk, such signs should prompt immediate medical review.
Why Timely Screening Matters
By the time lung cancer causes noticeable symptoms, it may have already spread. Screening gives high-risk individuals a chance to catch the disease in its early, more treatable stages. If you fall into this category, don't wait-speak with your doctor about whether LDCT is right for you. In lung cancer, timing can make all the difference.
Article by- By Dr. M A SuboorShaherose, Consultant, Haematology, Medical Oncology, CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
CommentsNo comment