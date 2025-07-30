Sheinbaum Says US Holding 30 Mexicans In 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Mexico City: The United States is holding 30 Mexicans in a migrant detention center dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," despite Mexico's request for their repatriation, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday.
The camp, surrounded by alligator-filled swamps in the Florida Everglades, is a new feature of the harsh anti-immigration policies introduced by US President Donald Trump that have fanned diplomatic tensions with Mexico.
Sheinbaum said that consular assistance was being provided to migrants at the center, which a Mexican diplomat has visited several times.
"A note was sent... asking that any Mexicans who might enter this detention center be repatriated immediately," she said at her morning news conference.
Trump campaigned for the White House on a pledge to deport millions of undocumented migrants.
When touring "Alligator Alcatraz" in July, he boasted about the harsh conditions and joked that the reptilian predators would serve as guards.
More than 350 Mexicans have been detained in US immigration raids since Trump returned to office in January, according to the most recent update from the Mexican government, which has criticized the tough treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
CommentsNo comment