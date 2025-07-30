Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Fed Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

2025-07-30 07:22:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The US Federal Reserve held interest rates on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that took place today.

Members voted 9-2 to hold rates, with the other two members in favor of cutting rates. As a result, interest rates will remain in a range of 4.25%-4.5% until at least September.

MENAFN30072025000063011010ID1109865394

