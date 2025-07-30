Medvi Expands Access To GLP-1 Medication Compounded Semaglutide For Healthy Living

MENAFN - GetNews) The GLP-1 medication program by MedVi is now available nationwide starting at $179.

NEWARK, DE - MedVi Wellness, a leading telehealth provider in medical weight management, has announced the launch of its nationwide GLP-1 medication program, providing compounded semaglutide in both injectable and oral forms. Starting at $179 per month with no insurance required, MedVi offers an affordable, physician-guided alternative to high-cost brand-name drugs such as Wegovy® and Ozempic®.

The GLP-1 medication program combines compounded semaglutide with continuous clinical oversight, 24/7 support, and fast delivery, giving patients an accessible path to sustainable weight loss backed by medical expertise.

GLP-1 Medications Driving a New Era in Weight Management

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, works by reducing appetite, improving satiety, and stabilizing blood sugar levels. Clinical studies show that GLP-1 medications can help patients achieve 15–18% average weight reduction over time when combined with healthy lifestyle changes.

“GLP-1 medications like semaglutide have redefined medical weight loss,” said a MedVi Wellness spokesperson.“By offering compounded semaglutide at an affordable price point with physician oversight, we are eliminating the barriers that keep most patients from accessing this transformative therapy.”

Key Features of MedVi's GLP-1 Medication Program



Compounded Semaglutide Injections – Once-weekly dosing with pre-filled pens

Oral Semaglutide Tablets – A non-injectable option for daily use

Physician-Supervised Treatment – Personalized dosing plans from board-certified providers

Continuous Monitoring and Support – Unlimited check-ins and 24/7 medical access Fast, Nationwide Delivery – Temperature-controlled shipping direct to patients

MedVi's program also includes GLP-1 medication for blood sugar control, benefiting patients managing type 2 diabetes while addressing weight and metabolic health together.

Addressing Drug Shortages and Rising Demand

Due to ongoing shortages of brand-name GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy® and Ozempic®, compounded semaglutide has become a vital alternative. MedVi sources exclusively from FDA-regulated, PCAB-accredited compounding pharmacies, ensuring pharmaceutical-grade standards and verified potency.

“By combining GLP-1 medication expertise with streamlined telehealth delivery, MedVi is meeting demand where traditional healthcare has fallen short,” the spokesperson added.“Patients no longer need to wait months or pay thousands for care.”

Why MedVi?



GLP-1 medications starting at $179/month

FDA-regulated compounding facilities and U.S.-licensed physicians

Transparent, no-membership pricing

Money-back guarantee with ongoing medical guidance Service availability in all 50 U.S. states

How It Works

Online Medical Evaluation: Complete a secure health assessment at medvi .

Physician Review: A board-certified provider approves treatment if medically appropriate.

Medication Delivery: GLP-1 medication ships directly to the patient's home, with instructions included.

Ongoing Support: MedVi provides unlimited consultations, dose adjustments, and 24/7 access to licensed clinicians.

About MedVi Wellness

MedVi Wellness is a U.S.-based telehealth platform dedicated to weight loss and metabolic care through GLP-1 medications. By pairing clinical expertise with convenience and affordability, MedVi empowers patients to achieve lasting health results with doctor-led guidance and transparent pricing.