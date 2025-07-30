Solomon Security Dallas Introduces Mobile Surveillance Trailers For Enhanced Site Protection

MENAFN - GetNews) Revolutionary Security Solution Provides 24/7 Monitoring for Construction Sites and Temporary Locations

DALLAS, TX - Solomon Security Dallas today unveiled their fleet of advanced mobile surveillance trailers, offering businesses and organizations a flexible security solution for temporary monitoring needs. The self-contained units feature HD PTZ cameras, solar power systems, and real-time remote monitoring capabilities.

"Mobile surveillance trailers represent the future of temporary security," explained a company representative. "These units can be deployed within hours and provide the same level of protection as permanent installations, making them ideal for construction sites, special events, and remote locations."

The surveillance trailers are equipped with high-definition pan-tilt-zoom cameras offering 360-degree coverage, infrared night vision technology, and motion detection analytics. Each unit operates independently using solar power with battery backup systems, ensuring continuous operation regardless of power availability.

Key features include live remote viewing through mobile applications, instant alert notifications, and optional live guard response services. The trailers serve as visible deterrents while providing comprehensive documentation of site activity.

Located here , Solomon Security Dallas has already deployed these units across multiple construction sites and temporary facilities throughout the DFW metroplex, resulting in significant reductions in theft and vandalism incidents.

Construction companies, event organizers, and facility managers can request deployment information and pricing by contacting Solomon Security Dallas at their North Central Expressway location or calling 469-809-6009.

