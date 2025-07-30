Terms Of The Contract 18-24 Program To Cover Unmanned Ground Vehicle Operators

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, reported the news on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“We are expanding the Contract 18-24 contract program to include operators of unmanned systems. After the launch of the Contract 18-24 program, commanders repeatedly asked to extend it to UAV specialists. Today, we are moving forward with this decision on the President's orders, as drones play a decisive role on the frontlines. The key point is that the new conditions cover not only air platform operators, but also specialists in ground-based robotic systems. The priority is motivated young people who will operate this equipment," Palisa wrote.

He noted that the contract for unmanned system operators provides for 24 months of service, of which at least 12 months involve direct participation in combat operations. According to him, this term ensures high-quality training and full integration into a brigade.

Germany hopes to increase military aid to Ukraine to EU|R 9B this year

"One million hryvnias will be paid in three installments. After fulfilling the terms of the contract, military personnel will not be subject to conscription for one year. In addition, they are provided with a 0% mortgage and the right to travel abroad after service. Training will last up to four months: up to 45 days of basic training, up to 60 days of professional training (taking into account valid certificates), and 14 days of an adaptation course," Palisa wrote.

He added that the list of units and specific positions covered by the new contract will be announced separately.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to launch a separate branch of the Contract 18–24 program for drone operators who will serve in the Armed Forces, National Guard, and State Border Service.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .