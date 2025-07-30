US Supply China With Less Advanced Nvidia Chips

President Donald Trump and his administration have made the decision to allow the export of less advanced Nvidia microchips to China, while more advanced models will remain restricted within the United States, Azernews reports.

This announcement was made by Kevin Hassett, the head of the White House's National Economic Council, during an interview with Fox News.

"After careful consideration of all factors, President Trump and his team have decided to permit the supply of Nvidia chips," Hassett stated. "I believe it's a prudent decision to allow China to purchase our less advanced chips, while keeping the most cutting-edge microchips here."

Hassett emphasized that the goal is to prevent China from gaining a monopoly in the chip market. "We don't want them to dominate the chip manufacturing race, monopolize the industry, and then use that advantage to surpass us," he explained.

This policy shift reflects ongoing concerns in the US about China's growing technological and economic influence, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing. While less advanced chips may seem less critical, they still play a key role in various industries, including telecommunications and consumer electronics, making the decision a careful balancing act.

The move also signals a strategic response to the broader US-China trade war, where technological supremacy has become a focal point. The US continues to tighten its grip on high-end semiconductor exports, aiming to retain its edge in sectors like artificial intelligence and advanced computing. At the same time, it seeks to maintain competitive pressure on China without entirely cutting off trade, which would also harm global supply chains. This nuanced approach reflects the delicate position both nations find themselves in within the broader tech rivalry.