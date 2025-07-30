403
GCC Calls For Capitalizing On Int'l Mobility To Establish Palestinian State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 30 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states on Wednesday called for seizing the opportunity of the just-concluded international conference to resolve the Palestinian issue to jumpstart a political process that leads to establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
This came in a speech delivered by Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah, on behalf of the GCC Group of States at the United Nations during a special UN Security Council session on maintaining international peace and security.
Al-Jarallah reiterated the Gulf Group's firm and principled position in support of the Palestinian rights.
He expressed concern over the ongoing and dangerous escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories, warning that it poses a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.
He also called for urgent and decisive action by the UN Security Council to stop the violations committed there.
Al-Jarallah expressed the GCC strong condemnation of the ongoing attacks and violations by the Israeli occupation forces, including the excessive use of force, indiscriminate bombing, and collective punishment of innocent Palestinian civilians, including children, women, medical personnel, journalists, and relief workers.
He urged the international community to join forces to end this genocide, systematic starvation, and forcible displacement of Palestinians from their land, in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.
He urged the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and adopt a binding resolution that obliges the occupying power to immediately and permanently cease all genocidal acts against the Palestinian people, and to ensure the urgent and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid.
The Assistant Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of implementing all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the UN General Assembly resolution on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, protecting civilians, and ensuring the return of displaced persons to their homes.
On behalf of the group, Al-Jarallah called on all member states to recognize the State of Palestine and work to accept it as a full member of the United Nations.
He affirmed the international commitment to achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region.
He reiterated the GCC member states' full support for the comprehensive Arab plan for reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Al-Jarallah urged the international community to actively participate in Gaza reconstruction efforts and mobilize the necessary resources for executing the Arab plan, in coordination with the Palestinian government and the United Nations.
He praised the ongoing diplomatic efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar, in coordination with Egypt and the United States, to achieve a permanent ceasefire, release Palestinian prisoners and detainees, enable the return of displaced persons to their homes, and enhance humanitarian support through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
He voiced the Gulf countries' solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to achieve their inalienable national rights, particularly their right to self-determination, the establishment of an independent state and enjoying justice, freedom, dignity, security and lasting peace on their land. (end)
