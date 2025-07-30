Vistra Declares Dividend On Common Stock And Series A Preferred Stock

IRVING, Texas, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2260 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of approximately $75 million this quarter. This represents an approximate 3% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend per share from its third quarter 2024 dividend. The common dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of Sept. 19, 2025. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be Sept. 19, 2025.

The board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 8.0% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series A dividend is $40.00 per preferred share, or $80.00 per share of Series A preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series A dividend is payable on Oct. 15, 2025, to Series A preferred stockholders of record as of Oct. 1, 2025.

