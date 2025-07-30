Lytus Fintech Expands Nexfi Platform With XRP Integration, Unlocking New Revenue Streams And Global Liquidity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Lytus Fintech, a business unit of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd. (OTCMKTS: LYTHF) today announced the launch of its integration and support of XRP with its flagship digital wallet platform NexFi, to enhance its digital asset and cryptocurrency functionality. This move strategically positions Lytus Fintech to tap into the growing global demand for fast, cost-effective, cross-border, and scalable blockchain-based financial services.

XRP's addition comes at a time when digital assets are increasingly being recognized not just as speculative investments but as foundational components of modern payment infrastructure. XRP's low-cost, high-speed transaction framework makes it particularly valuable for cross-border settlements and liquidity management - areas that align closely with NexFi's strategic roadmap.

“As the global appetite for digital assets grows, we are committed to ensuring our users have access to trusted, scalable, and high-performance blockchain and distributed ledger technology like the XRP ledger,” said Jugal Gala, Director of Lytus Fintech.

"This launch is a signal of our commitment to product development, utility-driven adoption, and long-term platform monetization," said Dharmesh Pandya, Global CEO of Lytus Technologies.“Lytus' fintech business remains committed to innovation, regulatory alignment, and the creation of long-term shareholder value through digital transformation in finance."

In addition to Lytus' directly addressable customer base of over 5 million individuals in India, the Middle East region offers Lytus access to the fastest growing cryptocurrency market in the world. With the financial institutions, banks, retail, and client users adopting this technology, the market climate is ideal for Lytus to establish a strong foothold and commit significant capital towards this effort.

Key Highlights:



Broader market penetration : XRP opens up access to over 100+ global liquidity corridors, enhancing the wallet's relevance in remittance-heavy markets.

Increased user engagement : Users are more likely to transact and retain balances in high-utility, low-cost cryptocurrencies like XRP, driving organic volume growth.

Revenue opportunity : Transaction and conversion services involving XRP are expected to contribute to higher wallet activity and fee-based revenues. Foundation for institutional offerings : XRP integration lays groundwork for future B2B and enterprise-grade payment solutions.

The launch is part of Lytus Fintech's broader vision to provide access to financial services through technology, innovation, and regulatory-first solutions.

About Lytus Technologies

Lytus Technologies is a platform services company driving innovation in digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity. Operating across India and international markets, Lytus serves a base of over 5 million active users. Focused on delivering next-generation solutions that address critical needs in healthcare and digital infrastructure, Lytus is committed to transforming lives and industries through technology.

For more information about Lytus, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to that the Company will be able to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, are not a guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Media Contact:

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Limited

Lytus Technologies Pvt. Limited

India: 1214, C Wing, One BKC, G Block, BKC, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

UAE: Business Center 1, M Floor, The Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai

USA: Carlton Building, 5011 Gate Pkwy Building 100, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256

W: | E: ...