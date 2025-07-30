ANSI Announces Recipients Of The 2025 Leadership And Service Awards

20 Distinguished Awardees to Be Honored During ANSI Innovation Summit in Rockville, MD

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the 20 recipients of its 2025 Leadership and Service Awards. The awardees are recognized for their significant contributions to national and international standardization activities, as well as an ongoing commitment to their industry, the nation, and the enhancement of the global voluntary consensus standards system. Awardees will be honored at the ANSI Leadership and Service Awards Ceremony, held in conjunction with the 2025 ANSI Innovation Summit (formerly World Standards Week) on October 22 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Rockville, MD.

ANSI congratulates the following champions of standardization:

CHAIRMAN'S AWARD

Andrew Updegrove , of Gesmer Updegrove, LLP, will receive the Chairman's Award, which honors outstanding accomplishments on behalf of ANSI or the ANSI Federation. A tremendous advocate for the U.S. private-sector-led system, Updegrove's contributions have benefited and enhanced the broad U.S. standardization community by fostering increased collaboration among standards-setting organizations.

ASTIN-POLK INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS MEDAL

Clare Allocca , of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will receive the Astin-Polk International Standards Medal, which honors distinguished service in promoting trade and understanding among nations through the advancement, development, or administration of international standardization, measurements, or certification.

EDWARD LOHSE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MEDAL

Wael Diab , of Futurewei, will receive the Edward Lohse Information Technology Medal, which recognizes outstanding efforts to foster cooperation among bodies involved in global IT standardization.

ELIHU THOMSON ELECTROTECHNOLOGY MEDAL

Hae Choe , of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), will receive the Elihu Thomson Electrotechnology Medal, which honors an individual who has contributed in an exceptional, dedicated way to the field of electrotechnology standardization at the national and international levels.

FINEGAN STANDARDS MEDAL

Ritesh Ghimire , of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will receive the Finegan Standards Medal, which honors individuals who have shown extraordinary leadership in the actual development and application of voluntary standards.

GEORGE S. WHAM LEADERSHIP MEDAL

Peter Pondillo , of Corning Incorporated, will receive the George S. Wham Leadership Medal, which honors outstanding contributions by an individual who has provided direction and long-range planning to the ANSI Federation in commitment and support of the national and/or international standards system.

GERALD H. RITTERBUSCH CONFORMITY ASSESSMENT MEDAL

Jonathan Colby , of Streamwise Development, will receive the Gerald H. Ritterbusch Conformity Assessment Medal, which honors distinguished service in promoting the understanding and application of conformity assessment methods as a means of providing confidence in standards compliance for the marketplace.

HOWARD COONLEY MEDAL

Don Mays , of Product Safety Insights, will receive the Howard Coonley Medal, which recognizes an executive who has benefitted the national economy through voluntary standardization, and who has given outstanding support to standardization as a management tool.

MAUREEN BREITENBERG CONFORMITY ASSESSMENT RESEARCH MEDAL

Jeroen Van Dam , of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), will receive the Maureen Breitenberg Conformity Assessment Research Medal, which honors work that advances the principles of the National Technology Transfer and Advancement Act (NTTAA) through outstanding contributions toward reducing redundancy and complexity in conformity assessment.

STEPHEN CRAWFORD WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION MEDAL

Casey Marks , of ISC2, will receive the Stephen Crawford Workforce Development and Innovation Medal, which recognizes an accredited credentialing body, or an individual associated with an accredited certification body, that has significantly impacted workforce development in the United States.

ANSI congratulates these outstanding individuals on their contributions to and accomplishments in the standards and conformity assessment industry.

MERITORIOUS SERVICE AWARD

The following seven individuals will receive the Meritorious Service Award in recognition of their significant contributions to the U.S. voluntary standardization system. Each has demonstrated outstanding service in enabling ANSI to attain the objectives for which it was founded.

Christopher Carnahan , Aerospace Industries Association (AIA)

Marc Deshusses , Duke University

Laura Donohoe , Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA)

Mike Leibowitz , National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

Alan Manche , Schneider Electric

Thor Petersen , Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR)

Wallie Zoller , Rockwell Automation

NEXT GENERATION AWARD

Three individuals will receive the Next Generation Award, presented to professionals who have been engaged in standardization or conformity assessment activities for fewer than eight years and who have, during this time, demonstrated vision, leadership, dedication, and significant contributions to their chosen field of activity.

Caitlyn Clark , Xcel Energy

Thomas Conley , U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration

Ashleigh McNaboe , Boston Scientific

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

