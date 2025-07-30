Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
But cutting corners is riskier, since it can lead to regulatory fines, loss of investor trust, failed partnerships, and outright business shutdowns. So, in the end, non-compliance is even costlier.
ComplyControl SafeStart program is designed to ease this burden, helping startups integrate advanced compliance solutions from day one without the fear of complexity or high costs. Startups accepted into the program will receive:
Free access to all ComplyControl tools - including real-time transaction monitoring, AI-driven AML & CTF detection, sanctions screening, and policy gap analysis - for up to 50,000 transactions per month.
12 months of free usage with no hidden fees or limited features - enough time to integrate the tools and assess their effectiveness.
Unlimited no-code rule creation to configure the system in days, not months.
Early access to new features, expert guidance from the ComplyControl team, and a flexible transition to commercial terms after the first year.
ComplyControl SafeStart offers startups unrestricted access to the same powerful compliance tools that are already used by established financial institutions that have partnered with the company. Its platform makes use of advanced AI to process transactions in under five seconds, reduce false positives by up to 80%, and simplify daily compliance operations through a user-friendly interface and explainable screening results.
Just as important, ComplyControl's team doesn't just hand over the software and tell you to figure it out yourself. They act as mentors, sharing their own expertise and offering ongoing support to help startups navigate the early stages of compliance with confidence.
Startups can apply for the program either through the or by contacting the team directly at [email protected] .
About ComplyControl
Fintech Startups in 2025, ComplyControl holds to the mission of simplifying regulatory compliance and helping financial organisations stay ahead of the ever-evolving risks.
