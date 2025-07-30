BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 30, 2025 – BTCC , the world's longest-serving crypto exchange, announced strong growth momentum following its strategic expansion of both spot and futures trading pair offerings. The platform added over 80 new spot pairs in July 2025 alone, bringing the total number of spot pairs to more than 300 and the total number of futures pairs to over 380.

This expansion has driven significant growth, with daily average spot trading volume surpassing $4.5 million in the first three weeks of July, representing a remarkable 35% month-over-month increase.

The expansion includes popular tokens, including SPX6900 (SPX), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Movement (MOVE), Magic Eden (ME), Useless Coin (USELESS), Vine Coin (VINE), Zora (ZORA), reflecting BTCC's commitment to providing traders with immediate access to trending cryptocurrencies. These new listings complement the exchange's existing strong performers, with MANTA, XRP, BTC, ETH, and SOL leading spot trading volumes. At the same time, XRP, ETH, BTC, SOL, DOGE, and PENGU dominate futures trading activity.

To capitalize on this momentum, BTCC has launched Round 6 of its Hot Coins Trading Week campaign, which highlights trending coins including SPK, PENGU, and PUMP alongside other popular tokens. The campaign offers enhanced trading opportunities and substantial rewards for both new and existing users.

The rapid expansion demonstrates BTCC's data-driven approach to meeting market demands, with the platform's comprehensive offering now spanning major cryptocurrencies, DeFi tokens, and emerging altcoins across both spot and futures markets.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 9.1 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and an unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

