Spray Dried Food Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

A key factor driving the growth of the global spray dried food market is the rising consumer preference for clean-label and natural food ingredients. Health-conscious individuals increasingly seek products with simple, recognizable components and minimal additives. Spray drying enables the production of natural powders from sources like fruits, vegetables, and herbs without the need for synthetic preservatives, catering to this demand.

Moreover, the growing functional food and nutraceutical industries are boosting the use of spray-dried ingredients such as probiotics, vitamins, and plant extracts, which benefit from the stability and extended shelf life that spray drying provides. The market is also witnessing a surge in demand due to the surge in plant-based and vegan diets, prompting manufacturers to incorporate spray-dried plant proteins and natural flavor enhancers in meat substitutes and dairy-free products. This shift in dietary trends is encouraging food producers to adopt spray-dried solutions for their health advantages and ease of use.

Market Dynamics Rising processed food consumption drives the global market

The surging dependence on processed and convenience foods is a key aspect driving the global market. With increasingly fast-paced urban lifestyles, consumers are gravitating toward food products that are quick to prepare, flavorful, and have a longer shelf life. Spray drying plays a vital role in meeting this demand by retaining the taste, color, and nutritional value of ingredients in a compact and lightweight form.

Data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) shows that in 2021, ultra-processed foods accounted for 7% of globally traded calories and 12% of food imports in high-income nations. Additionally, from 2000 to 2021, per capita food trade surged from 930 kcal to 1,640 kcal per day, largely fueled by processed and ultra-processed goods. A 2023 study by The Niche Research also found that 73% of consumers prefer ready-to-eat or convenient food options.

This growing preference is substantially increasing the demand for spray-dried ingredients used in products such as soups, sauces, instant drinks, and snacks.

Rising industry investment creates tremendous opportunities

The global market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising investments from industry players focused on boosting production capacity and enhancing product quality. Food and ingredient manufacturers are increasingly channeling funds into advanced spray drying technologies to address the growing demand for convenience foods, clean-label offerings, and functional ingredients. These investments are enabling improved operational efficiency, minimized waste, and broader product lines.

For example, in May 2025, Galactic, a specialist in fermentation-based food solutions, launched its first large-scale spray drying facility in China. This move boosts the production of products like Galimax ACE N 50 and DIACE N 47, reduces powder issues such as caking and dusting, and paves the way for new product introductions in segments like meat, ready meals, and seafood.

Such strategic expansions not only enhance competitive positioning but also drive overall market growth by increasing the global supply and quality of spray-dried ingredients.

Regional Analysis

In North America, the global market is experiencing robust growth owing to the rising demand for convenient, shelf-stable, and nutritionally enriched food products. The U.S. leads the region, driven by the expansion of health-focused categories such as meal replacements, protein shakes, and functional foods. For instance, brands like Huel and Ensure utilize spray drying to produce nutrient-dense powders with long shelf life. The increasing popularity of clean label products has further boosted the use of spray-dried natural flavors and fruits in cereals and snacks.

Additionally, Canada's growing demand for plant-based nutrition is encouraging the use of spray-dried plant proteins. The foodservice sector, particularly fast food and meal kit delivery services like HelloFresh, also relies on spray-dried sauces and seasonings for easy handling and preservation. Technological advancements and growing R&D investments further support market expansion in the region.

The global spray dried food market size was valued at USD 41.31 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow from USD 43.63 billion in 2025 to reach USD 67.57 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The global spray dried food market is segmented by product type into fruit & vegetable powders, dairy products, meat & seafood powders, herbs & spices, coffee and tea powders, and others.

By application, the market is categorized into bakery & confectionery, beverages, infant nutrition, dairy & frozen desserts, ready-to-eat and instant foods, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, pet food, and others.

By end-user, the market includes food & beverage manufacturers, nutraceutical companies, retail consumers, institutional buyers, and others.

By distribution channel, it is divided into offline and online. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Nestlé S.A.Givaudan SAKerry Group plcSensient Technologies CorporationDöhler Group SEFirmenich SAGlanbia plcTate & Lyle PLCArcher Daniels Midland Company (ADM)FrieslandCampina Ingredients Recent Developments

In June 2025, Alvinesa, a European food and nutraceutical ingredients company, has inaugurated a new high‐performance spray‐drying plant (Techniprocess dual‐effect unit, approx. 200 kg/h evaporation), boasting fluidized bed and fine‐recirculation design for improved yields. The facility includes a pilot unit and clean‐room labs, enabling rapid customer sampling (within ~3 weeks) and tailored powder production.

By Product TypeFruit & Vegetable PowdersDairy ProductsMeat & Seafood PowdersHerbs & SpicesCoffee and Tea PowdersOthersBy ApplicationBakery & ConfectioneryBeveragesInfant NutritionDairy & Frozen DessertsReady-to-Eat and Instant FoodsNutraceuticals and Dietary SupplementsPet FoodOthersBy End-UserFood & Beverage ManufacturersNutraceutical CompaniesRetail ConsumersInstitutional BuyersOthersBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa