Ali Shaath announces members of Gaza administration committee
(MENAFN) Ali Shaath, who leads the Palestinian National Committee responsible for overseeing the administration of the Gaza Strip, officially revealed the names of the committee’s members on Saturday, according to statements.
He explained that the committee will initially operate from Cairo before moving its activities to Gaza, where it plans to begin implementing an emergency relief program.
The announcement followed confirmation a day earlier, according to official statements, that the Board of Peace had been established and that the composition of the Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza had been approved. The committee is one of four bodies assigned to oversee the territory during its transitional phase.
In remarks delivered to local media, Shaath—an academic who holds a doctorate in engineering—said he will serve as the committee’s chair.
He outlined the committee’s structure, stating that engineer Ayed Abu Ramadan will handle the economy, trade, and industry portfolio; Abdel Karim Ashour will oversee agriculture; Ayed Yaghi will be responsible for health; engineer Osama al-Saadawi will manage housing and land affairs; and Adnan Abu Warda will cover the justice sector.
According to Shaath, Maj. Gen. Sami Nasman has been tasked with the interior and internal security file, while Ali Barhoum will supervise municipalities and water services. Bashir Al-Rayes will take charge of finance, Hanaa Terzi will oversee social affairs, Jabr al-Daour will manage education, and engineer Omar al-Shamali will be responsible for telecommunications.
“We announce from Cairo a committee that has come to serve our people, with the aim of lifting the historic injustice suffered by the people of Gaza,” said Shaath, noting that the committee was formed to alleviate humanitarian hardship and enhance living conditions for Palestinians.
Shaath also expressed gratitude to Egypt and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for their support for Gaza, while praising the role of mediating countries—particularly Qatar and Türkiye—as well as Arab and other states that have backed the committee’s mission.
