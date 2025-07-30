Ameramex International Announces $1.0 Million In Strategic Equipment Sales

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a recognized leader in heavy equipment solutions-including next-generation electric-powered machinery-across logistics, construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and forestry conservation, today announced the successful completion of $1.0 million in equipment orders.

The orders include two standout assets from Taylor Equipment: a brand-new Reach Stacker and a fully refurbished forklift boasting a 65,000-pound lift capacity. These high-performance machines will be deployed to a strategic container yard in Southern California to support the seamless movement of shipping containers in and out of port operations.

Additionally, the AmeraMex sales team placed several compact forklifts with clients in Northern California. The refurbished Taylor forklift is scheduled to ship before the close of Q3, with the Reach Stacker following in Q4.

The Southern California container yard, located near a major port, serves as a logistics hub for storing, sorting, and transferring cargo containers via ships, trucks, and rail. Powered by AmeraMex's equipment, the yard plays a vital role in streamlining supply chain operations along the West Coast.







AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including Firstgreen Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, and CMI Mulching Track Tractors-are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

