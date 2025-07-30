Ameramex International Announces $1.0 Million In Strategic Equipment Sales
The orders include two standout assets from Taylor Equipment: a brand-new Reach Stacker and a fully refurbished forklift boasting a 65,000-pound lift capacity. These high-performance machines will be deployed to a strategic container yard in Southern California to support the seamless movement of shipping containers in and out of port operations.
Additionally, the AmeraMex sales team placed several compact forklifts with clients in Northern California. The refurbished Taylor forklift is scheduled to ship before the close of Q3, with the Reach Stacker following in Q4.
The Southern California container yard, located near a major port, serves as a logistics hub for storing, sorting, and transferring cargo containers via ships, trucks, and rail. Powered by AmeraMex's equipment, the yard plays a vital role in streamlining supply chain operations along the West Coast.
Taylor Equipment Reach Stacker
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Learn More
AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including Firstgreen Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, and CMI Mulching Track Tractors-are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.
AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, or for additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.
