Blue Gold Limited To Acquire 90% Stake In Mampon Gold-Copper Mine, Unlocking Significant Resource Potential In Ghana

Blue Gold Limited (NASDAQ: BGL), a leading gold mining and resource development company, today announced it has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire a 90% interest in the Mampon Gold-Copper Mine in Ghana, marking a strategic expansion of its operations in the Ashanti Gold Belt.







Under the proposed agreement, Blue Gold will issue approximately US $26.25 million in equity (valued at $35 per share ) to secure its majority stake. In addition, the deal includes an innovative resource-linked earn-out structure: up to US $45 per confirmed ounce of gold (capped at 6 million ounces) and US $55 per confirmed ton of copper (capped at 4 million tons).

Located just 80 kilometers north of Bogoso , the Mampon Mine is positioned for fast-track integration into Blue Gold's existing infrastructure. The proximity to the company's Bogoso-Prestea Mine and carbon-in-leach processing plant presents a unique opportunity to maximize efficiency and minimize capital expenditure.

An independent technical review estimates that the Mampon Mine currently holds approximately 300,000 ounces of Measured & Indicated gold resources , with substantial exploration upside.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy to consolidate high-potential assets within reach of our existing operations," said a spokesperson for Blue Gold. "It strengthens our footprint in Ghana while laying the groundwork for our long-term vision of delivering gold-backed digital financial solutions."

The deal supports Blue Gold's broader ambition to become the world's first fully digital gold company , leveraging its physical gold reserves to back a secure digital wallet and forthcoming Blue Gold Token (BGT) .

The transaction remains subject to further due diligence, final documentation, and regulatory approvals. There is no guarantee the acquisition will be completed or finalized on the current terms.

This announcement follows Blue Gold's July 2024 acquisition of the 5.1-million-ounce Bogoso-Prestea asset , reinforcing its commitment to building one of the most dynamic portfolios in the global gold sector.