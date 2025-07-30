Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Holds Diplomatic Talks With Counterparts In Geneva (PHOTO)
During her conversation with Verona Murphy, the two sides highlighted the role of international parliamentary engagement and the growing importance of parliamentary diplomacy. They noted that the events organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) play a vital role in fostering people-to-people connections and in encouraging collective action on pressing global challenges.
Both speakers underscored the criticality of enhancing
legislative synergies between Azerbaijan and Ireland, highlighting
the pivotal role of bilateral friendship coalitions and
articulating a shared commitment to fortifying collaborative
frameworks in the future.
During her engagement with Igor Grosu, Sahiba Gafarova articulated her contentment regarding the robust framework of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, highlighting the reciprocal endorsement within international entities.
The two also emphasized that interparliamentary synergy constitutes a pivotal component of overarching bilateral relations, commending the robustly entrenched collaboration between their legislative frameworks in both bilateral and multilateral modalities. The paramount importance of reciprocal engagements by camaraderie collectives and legislative contingents was likewise emphasized.
On the sidelines of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Sahiba Gafarova also met with Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan's Parliament, and Adama Bictogo, President of the National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire.
The meetings included an exchange of views on parliamentary relations, and participants noted that the World Conference provides a valuable platform for legislative leaders to discuss shared interests and strengthen international cooperation.
