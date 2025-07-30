Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Holds Diplomatic Talks With Counterparts In Geneva (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of her working visit to the Swiss Confederation, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova held bilateral meetings in Geneva on July 30 with Verona Murphy, Speaker of the Dáil Éireann of Ireland, and Igor Grosu, Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova, the parliamentary Press and Public Relations Department told Trend .

During her conversation with Verona Murphy, the two sides highlighted the role of international parliamentary engagement and the growing importance of parliamentary diplomacy. They noted that the events organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) play a vital role in fostering people-to-people connections and in encouraging collective action on pressing global challenges.

Both speakers underscored the criticality of enhancing legislative synergies between Azerbaijan and Ireland, highlighting the pivotal role of bilateral friendship coalitions and articulating a shared commitment to fortifying collaborative frameworks in the future.



During her engagement with Igor Grosu, Sahiba Gafarova articulated her contentment regarding the robust framework of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, highlighting the reciprocal endorsement within international entities.



The two also emphasized that interparliamentary synergy constitutes a pivotal component of overarching bilateral relations, commending the robustly entrenched collaboration between their legislative frameworks in both bilateral and multilateral modalities. The paramount importance of reciprocal engagements by camaraderie collectives and legislative contingents was likewise emphasized.

On the sidelines of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Sahiba Gafarova also met with Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan's Parliament, and Adama Bictogo, President of the National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire.

The meetings included an exchange of views on parliamentary relations, and participants noted that the World Conference provides a valuable platform for legislative leaders to discuss shared interests and strengthen international cooperation.