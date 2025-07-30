Wisfile Automates Local File Names With AI, A Free, Private Way To Organize Digital Chaos

MENAFN - GetNews) Wisfile, a free, local AI assistant, is now available to help users instantly organize and rename their local files-without compromising privacy. Say goodbye to messy folders and time-consuming file management.

Computer users routinely face file management nightmares: critical documents vanish in cluttered folders, manual sorting drains hours, and urgent searches feel like finding needles in haystacks. Wisfile eliminates these frustrations by running entirely on-device. Users simply drag and drop messy files or folders into the app.

Powered by local AI, Wisfile scans and analyzes file content (like PDFs or Word documents) without internet access, identifying key details for intelligent renaming. Users customize names via templates or fully flexible rules. Simultaneously, the tool categorizes files into designated folders using AI insights. Every operation is processed locally-no data leaves the device, and temporary data is erased afterward, ensuring absolute privacy.







Unlike subscription-based alternatives, Wisfile is completely free forever, with no hidden fees or cloud processing limits. From research papers to personal photos, users retain full ownership of their organized files.

Whether you're managing academic documents, business reports, or personal photos, Wisfile helps bring order to digital chaos-quickly, securely, and at no cost. Get started and download Wisfile for free: .

About Wisfile

Wisfile is one of the first products of ATOM INFINITE, a trustworthy AI partner dedicated to solving real-world challenges with intelligent, user-centered technology.