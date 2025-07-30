PRANCE Showcases Cutting-Edge 3D Scanning And High-End Metalwork At JW Marriott Hotel Project In Phuket, Thailand

PRANCE Metalwork Building Material Co., Ltd. is proud to highlight its involvement in the prestigious JW Marriott Hotel Chalong Bay project in Phuket, Thailand. This luxury resort development, comprising multiple intricately designed buildings and expansive outdoor areas, represents a major step forward in combining advanced technology with sophisticated architectural design. PRANCE's contribution includes 3D scanning of scenes and on-site explanation projects, establishing a new benchmark in pre-construction digital accuracy and execution efficiency.

Accurate 3D Scanning Powers Project Kick-Off

As the project entered its early design preparation stage in 2025, the client required comprehensive spatial data to support architectural planning, structural detailing, and coordination. Given the scale and complexity of the site, traditional surveying would have been inefficient and error-prone.

PRANCE responded with 3D laser scanning, a state-of-the-art, high-precision method that provided millimeter-level accuracy and drastically shortened the survey timeline.

Upon receiving the request, PRANCE immediately dispatched a professional survey team to the Phuket site. Using multi-station scanning techniques and advanced instruments, the team completed a full-site scan, including the hotel's main structure, auxiliary buildings, public zones, and outdoor areas, in just three days. The result was a complete and highly detailed point cloud model that exceeded the client's expectations in both coverage and quality.

Client Recognition and Contract Confirmation

After presenting the 3D models and visualized data, the client was impressed with PRANCE's precise digital modeling, rapid overseas site response, and overall professionalism. The clarity and accuracy of the spatial model allowed the client to quickly grasp the layout and confidently make early-stage design decisions. On the strength of this execution, the client immediately confirmed a formal contract, appointing PRANCE as the supplier of cladding products for the project.

Engineering & Manufacturing Excellence







Following the scanning phase, PRANCE began the next stage: customized design, engineering, and fabrication of the cladding systems and other architectural components. PRANCE will supply metal panel and wood-grain S-plank products for the hotel's exterior cladding systems and lobby strip ceiling systems.

These products demonstrate PRANCE's commitment to industrial-grade manufacturing delivery and high-quality metal decoration solutions. Each piece is designed with precision and fabricated with durability in mind, meeting the high standards expected of a five-star hospitality brand like JW Marriott.







On-Site Installation Effect: Wood-Grain Aluminum Ceiling

PRANCE also supplied wood-grain aluminum ceiling tiles for the hotel's lobby. Crafted from premium aluminum and finished with a realistic wood-grain texture, the ceiling tiles were installed smoothly with uniform joints and excellent alignment. The finished effect blends seamlessly with the hotel's architectural design, creating a clean, warm, and welcoming environment. These ceiling tiles are fireproof, moisture-proof, and non-deformable, offering lasting performance in high-traffic, high-standard spaces.







Full-Process Service Guarantee

This project highlights PRANCE's ability to provide a full-process service guarantee, from initial scanning and material selection to design, fabrication, and installation guidance. The integration of technology and craftsmanship reflects PRANCE's strength in efficient project design, fast overseas deployment, and world-class service delivery.







Ongoing Progress and Future Updates

With the 3D scanning phase completed and the supply scope confirmed, PRANCE is now moving forward with product engineering and manufacturing. The project continues on schedule, and future updates will showcase PRANCE's transformation of precise digital data into high-end, on-site architectural finishes.

For more information about this project, visit:

For any inquiry contact PRANCE at:

Email: ...,

Phone at +86-757-83138155,

Fax at +86-757-83139722.