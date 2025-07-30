FMS 2025 To Conclude With Expert-Led Ask Anything Closing Session

Session to Highlight Week's Key Takeaways

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage will wrap up with a dynamic and engaging Closing Session on Thursday, August 7 at 2:30 PM, offering attendees an exciting interactive opportunity to exchange ideas with leading experts who spoke at FMS and reflect on the key themes and insights from this year's record-breaking event.

Held in Ballroom E of the Santa Clara Convention Center, the 90-minute "Ask Anything" style session will feature thought leaders from across the memory and storage ecosystem. Attendees can expect to hear candid reflections, an interactive exchange of ideas, and valuable takeaways that tie together the week's technical sessions, panels, and keynotes, including Tom Coughlin, who will reflect on his worldwide travels as presented in keynote session #12: "Where in the World is Tom Coughlin."

Featured speakers include:



Tom Coughlin, Immediate Past President, IEEE (2024)

Willie Nelson, Intel

Chuck Sobey, Channel Science

Dave Eggleston, MicroChip

Kevin Yee, Samsung

Leah Schoeb, AMD

Brian Rea, UCI/E and Intel Eric Herzog, Infinidat

The session will be moderated by renowned industry analyst Jean S. Bozman, whose deep expertise and insights into enterprise technology will guide the conversation through three fast-paced segments:



Key Takeaways – Speakers will highlight the most impactful trends and discoveries as voiced at FMS2025 (30 minutes)

Panel Discussion – Experts will discuss critical challenges and opportunities facing the future of memory and storage (30 minutes) Audience Q&A – An exciting interactive open-floor session where attendees can ask anything (30 minutes)

The Closing Session will be an energizing sendoff that brings FMS2025 to a powerful conclusion. Don't miss your chance to hear the final word on the future of memory and storage-join us Thursday at 2:30 PM in Ballroom E.

Onsite pricing increases – register online at . For more information on the event and the full program lineup, visit .

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the premier global event showcasing cutting-edge developments in multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and storage technologies. As the world's largest conference and exhibition in this sector, FMS highlights mainstream applications, breakthrough innovations, key enabling technologies, and the full spectrum of players-from leading vendors to disruptive startups. This event spans critical application areas including AI, enterprise data centers, high-performance computing, mobile devices at the edge, and embedded systems. FMS serves as a dynamic hub where technology professionals, executive leaders, customers, cloud providers, hyperscaler companies, and industry analysts converge to explore the evolving landscape of memory and storage. With a renewed commitment to inclusivity and innovation, FMS is shaping the future of memory and storage-especially at its intersection with artificial intelligence.

