UAE President Praises UK's Intention To Recognise Palestine During Call With Starmer

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The two sides discussed developments in the Middle East and efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They also affirmed the two countries' commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.

The two sides underscored the importance of advancing towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution as the path to fostering stability in the region and building a better future for all its countries and people.

The President emphasised the need to reach an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of its residents.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed commended the British Prime Minister's statements regarding the UK's intention to recognise the state of Palestine. The UAE President and the British Prime Minister also discussed cooperation between the UAE and United Kingdom in various fields and ways to enhance ties to serve mutual interests.

They affirmed their commitment to further building upon the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and United Kingdom to benefit their people and support peace and security regionally and internationally.