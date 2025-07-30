Who Is Barcelona's Filipino Player That Scored On His Pre-Season Debut?

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: During FC Barcelona's pre-season clash against Vissel Kobe, a promising talent caught the attention of fans worldwide, especially those from the Philippines.

In the 79th minute of the match held on July 27, a half-Filipino, half-Spanish rising star named Pedro“Dro” Fernandez Sarmiento made his debut with the Barcelona first team, coming on as a substitute for Marcus Rashford. Just eight minutes later, Dro stunned the crowd by scoring a goal, helping secure a 3–1 victory for the Catalan giants.

This special moment has left many asking: Who is Dro Fernandez?

Born on January 12, 2008, in Nigran, Galicia, Spain, Dro Fernandez is the son of a Spanish father from Galicia and a Filipina mother.

He holds dual citizenship of Spain and the Philippines, and although he grew up in Spain, he retains a strong connection to his Filipino roots through his mother's heritage.

Fernandez began his football journey at Val Minor Nigran, a local Galician club, before joining La Masia (Barcelona's legendary youth academy) in 2022.

Since then, he has progressed rapidly, playing for Barcelona's Juvenil B and Juvenil A teams and even appearing in the UEFA Youth League.

In total, he has made 38 youth appearances, scoring several goals across various competitions, according to transfermarkt.

Despite his development in Spain, Dro has not yet represented the Spanish national team, which leaves the door open for a potential future with the Philippine national team.

With fierce competition to break into Spain's senior squad, many Filipino fans are hopeful that Fernandez could follow in the footsteps of another icon with shared heritage.

Dro's Filipino identity is more than a footnote in his biography. His deep connection to his mother's homeland has sparked conversation among Filipino football enthusiasts, many of whom now view him as a hope for the country's football ambitions.

Filipino media outlets, including Manila Montet FC, have celebrated his emergence as a potential successor to the legendary Paulino Alcantara, a half-Filipino, half-Spanish striker who made history with Barcelona over a century ago (Manila Montet FC).

Dro's impressive debut did not go unnoticed. FC Barcelona's new German coach Hansi Flick was quick to highlight his performance:“We must take care of Dro ... I really liked the debuts ... quality players. I'm very happy to have them,” Flick said after the match, according to Cadena SER.

Spanish sports outlet Cadena SER echoed that praise, calling Dro“the next big promise” and commending his composure and impact in the match.

For his part, Dro expressed a mix of joy and disbelief after scoring on his first-team debut:“I didn't even know how to celebrate... I went in nervously... everyone congratulated me,” he told AS.

Dro's rise has naturally drawn comparisons to Paulino Alcantara, the Filipino-Spanish legend who debuted for FC Barcelona at just 15 years old.

Alcantara scored a record-breaking 395 goals in 399 matches, a feat that stood unmatched for 87 years.

He helped the club win 19 trophies, including 5 Copa del Rey titles, before retiring in 1927. Alcantara later served as a doctor, soldier, and even a club director from 1931 to 1934.

In 1951, he briefly managed the Spanish national team.

Could Dro Fernandez follow in Alcantara's footsteps? Many Filipinos certainly hope so.

His technical skills, youthful confidence, and unshakable ties to his heritage make him a unique figure in global football.

With the Philippines still seeking its football breakthrough on the world stage, Dro Fernandez represents more than just potential, he symbolizes pride, possibility, and the power of identity.

Whether he ultimately chooses to represent Spain or don the Philippine jersey, the world will be watching.

Could Dro become the next Filipino star to lead the national team to greatness?