BTC/USD Forecast 30/07: Awaits Fed Decision (Video)
- The Bitcoin market initially did try to rally during the trading session here on Tuesday but gave back the gains pretty quickly to show signs of weakness just below the $120,000 level. Now, when I say weakness, it should be taken with a little bit of a grain of salt, just simply due to the fact that it is a market that had been so bullish for so long that we are now just killing time. So, it's not necessary that I think we are in a situation where you have to worry about the market selling off drastically.
With that, I am bullish, but I also recognize that the occasional wiggle that pulls the market back should be expected. I have no interest in shorting, and even if we did break down from here, I believe that the $110,000 level will end up being the floor in the market.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAnything below there has me a bit concerned, but right now I just don't see that as a major threat. So, with this I believe eventually we break out above the $120,000 level on a daily candlestick, and then I'll be a buyer as we should be heading to the $130,000 level.
