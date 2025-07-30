USD/BRL Analysis 30/07: Price Range Remains Stubborn (Chart)
Traders should not get overly ambitious about the USD/BRL. The lack of big volume in the currency pair does make it vulnerable to large orders affecting the price quickly. The coming three days of trading should start to shake the USD/BRL out of its tight range. For all of the stated nervousness about potential outcomes for Brazil regarding tariff negotiations with the U.S, the USD/BRL has correlated to the broad Forex market in a rather intriguing manner the past week.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewLows Followed by Highs Correlates to Global ForexOther major currencies have sold off against the USD the past few days. The USD/BRL has actually produced a similar trajectory. The Fed's pronouncements today will cause volatility for the USD/BRL.
- However, traders need to look for quick hitting targets and not let winning positions vanish because of sudden reversals, thus take profit orders need to be used. Folks looking for a slight reversal lower in the UDS/BRL to develop later today could be right, but should be cautious because the U.S Fed may have a surprise or two that it offers regarding future policy. What has been a tight price realm for the USD/BRL the past few weeks is likely to be tested in the near-term.
