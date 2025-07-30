Palestinian Journalists Wrap Up Media Exchange Programme In Moscow

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Moscow / PNN /

A delegation of Palestinian journalists concluded their participation in the latest round of a media exchange programme hosted by RT Arabic (Russia Today) in Moscow, alongside 23 fellow journalists from seven Arab countries: Palestine, Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, and Morocco.

The five-day programme, organised in collaboration with Rossotrudnichestvo-the Russian federal agency for international humanitarian cooperation-is part of a broader initiative to strengthen media and cultural ties between Russia and the Arab world. It featured intensive training sessions, workshops, and specialised lectures.

The Palestinian delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Ministry of Culture, the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), as well as young journalists from various local media outlets.

The training focused on a range of media-related themes, including digital journalism, television broadcasting techniques, media safety in conflict zones, and the integration of multimedia tools in news coverage.

A Unique Professional and National Experience

"This has been a rich professional and cultural experience," said journalist Hayat Hamdan from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.“As a member of the first Palestinian media delegation to participate in this long-running programme, I had the opportunity to engage with the channel's editorial team, especially concerning its coverage of the Palestinian cause and the ongoing starvation policy and violations in Gaza. It was also a valuable space for sharing experiences with fellow journalists from the region, discussing the daily challenges we face in the field and learning from others' approaches to storytelling and truth-telling.”

From Ramallah, media professional Yafa Deeb reflected on the broader impact:“This was a genuine opportunity to connect with Arab journalists and supporters of the Palestinian cause from across the region. We had a platform to speak about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza amidst a war of extermination and starvation. We shared our experiences and ethical questions as journalists working in such conditions, reinforcing my conviction that the lens must remain fixed on Gaza and that the Palestinian voice must be amplified on global platforms.”

Ahmed Badawi, Head of Digital Media at the Ministry of Culture, described the training as a vital step in enhancing journalistic professionalism:“We gained first-hand insight into newsroom operations and the Russian media model. This exposure equips us with tools to develop the Palestinian narrative in a more professional and impactful way, capable of countering false narratives.”

WAFA journalist Zahira Shubeiri added:“We were not just participants-we were ambassadors for Palestine. We carried its voice and image, and returned with professional tools to tell its story with creativity and skill.”

Strengthening the Palestinian Media Presence

Palestinian participation in the programme underscores a growing commitment by national media institutions to build capacity and strengthen their presence on the international stage. Amid ongoing challenges, this engagement marks a step forward in conveying the realities of Palestinian life with professionalism and in defending national rights through journalism and media advocacy.