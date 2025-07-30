Watch Issued For Significant Downpours And Storms In Panama Over The Next Few Days -
Tomorrow: The first downpours will be recorded in maritime areas, moving toward the Caribbean coast, the Azuero Peninsula, and the provinces of Panama and West Panama.
Afternoon: Rainfall will intensify in Panama City, Colón, Coclé, Herrera, Veraguas, and Chiriquí. Isolated but heavy downpours are also forecast in other regions of the country.
Night: Isolated showers with thunderstorms continue in maritime areas, Darien, eastern Panama, the Azuero Peninsula, and the Caribbean coast.
Temperatures: Highs will range between 23°C and 26°C in the Central Mountain Range, and between 28°C and 30°C in the rest of the country.
Winds: Variable winds of up to 20 km/h are expected during the day, increasing to 35 km/h in maritime areas of the Pacific in the afternoon.
Maritime Conditions:
-
Caribbean: Waves between 1.0 and 1.6 meters, with periods of 6 to 9 seconds.
Pacific: Waves between 0.4 and 1.3 meters, with periods of 11 to 15 seconds.
UV-B radiation: Maximum levels will be between 5 and 9, representing a moderate to very high risk level.
⚠️ Impha Warnings:
-
Thunderstorms can generate locally strong wind gusts.
Caution is advised in maritime areas during storm events.
Saturated soils in Colón, Coclé, Veraguas, the Ngäbe-Buglé region, and the Cordillera Central increase the risk of landslides and rising river and stream levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment