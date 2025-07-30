India's Brightest Young Innovators Set To Represent The Nation At STEM Racing World Finals At Singapore Grand Prix
From New Delhi to Singapore, the future of innovation is racing ahead!
This prestigious national-level competition is more than just a race-it's a movement. One that empowers young minds to innovate, collaborate, and solve real-world problems using the power of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Held in an electrifying atmosphere, the 2025 edition truly captured the imagination of all in attendance.
At the heart of the excitement is the thrill of representing India on the global stage at the STEM Racing World Finals-held during the Singapore Grand Prix-by our outstanding national champions. This is a moment of immense pride, not just for the winners, but for all of India.
Congratulations to our National Champions
Apex Racing – National Champions
Team Supercharged – First Runner-Up
Impetus Racing – Second Runner-Up
These exceptional teams will carry the Indian flag to the World Finals, showcasing the innovation, precision, and teamwork that defines STEM Racing India.
Special Category Winners
Nightmares – Knockout Champion
Team Phoenix – Best Team Identity
Manifester – Best Verbal Presentation
Team Roar – Best Project Management
Maverick Motors – Sustainability Award
Team Doppler – Best Engineered Car & Best Use of Technology
These awards reflect the diverse strengths and talents that STEM education brings to life.
This season's success was made possible by the dedication of students, mentors, educators, and sponsors, all working together to create a truly inspiring platform for young innovators.
About STEMplify
As we celebrate these milestones, we also highlight STEMplify's KITS, LEARN & COMPETE format, which delivers globally recognized, NEP-aligned STEM programs both in schools and online-equipping students with essential 21st-century skills.
About STEM Racing
It is worlds biggest STEM competition previously known as F1 in Schools is supported by Formula1, where students engage with STEM in a hands-on, exciting way-by building and racing miniature Formula 1 cars. Designed for schools and endorsed by experts, it merges fun with future-ready learning.
As India prepares to shine on the world stage, let's continue to champion the spirit of innovation and empower the STEM leaders of tomorrow.
