Qatar Airways Unveils Global Winter Schedule, Increasing Flights To Over 15 Destinations Including Up To 10 Daily Flights To London Heathrow
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways has introduced increased flights to over 15 global destinations for this year's winter season. The airline is facilitating demand for its services for travellers from all around the globe and continues to offer greater choice and connectivity through its Doha hub, the award-winning Hamad International Airport.
The World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for a record ninth time, has also announced its landmark frequency to London. Qatar Airways marks up to 10 daily flights to London as its highest-ever frequency, which is complemented by British Airways' double daily flights.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: "Qatar Airways is consistently witnessing a steady rise in demand for our 5-star services to some of the most prominent destinations in the world, most notably for London, Dublin, Cape Town, and Sao Paulo. This winter, in partnership with Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia will launch flights from Melbourne to Doha, increasing capacity to three daily flights between the two cities. Qatar Airways will also restart services to Canberra, reinforcing its commitment to enhance connectivity between Australia and the world."
Qatar Airways' winter schedule includes increased flights to Abu Dhabi, Berlin, Cape Town, Casablanca, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, London Heathrow, Madrid, Maldives, Manchester, Phuket, Sao Paulo, Sharjah, Tokyo Narita, and Toronto.
The airline's global connectivity is supported by its diverse fleet of young aircraft that includes 54 Boeing 777s equipped with ultra-high-speed Starlink on-board Wi-Fi that is free for all passengers. Qatar Airways is first airline in the world to fully equip and operate over 50 widebody aircraft with Starlink, and the only carrier in the MENA region offering the service. Passengers in both Premium and Economy cabins enjoy free, gate-to-gate Wi-Fi speeds of up to 500 Mbps per aircraft.
The airline is now equipping its Airbus A350 fleet, aiming to complete Starlink installation within the next year.
Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity. The World's Best Airline enhances its network by continually anticipating market trends and evolving travel demands for destinations to cater to its global community of leisure and business travellers alike.
