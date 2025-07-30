New 3BL Report Reveals Sustainability Silence Is Eroding Consumer Trust
Our report, “Say Less, Risk More: Sustainability Silence is Undermining Trust,” draws on media analysis and original polling to expose a growing crisis of confidence in corporate sustainability claims. The findings signal a clear warning: greenhushing may feel safe, but it's undermining public trust and putting market share on the line.
Download here.
This new analysis paints a complicated picture. While public dialogue around sustainability is declining, consumer expectations have not. Americans across the political spectrum say they want businesses to maintain their efforts, regardless of changing political winds. Silence (even if motivated by legal caution or perceived risk) increasingly reads as inaction to the public.
A Few Key Findings From the Report:
-
A Decline in Corporate Voice: Media mentions of top U.S. companies tied to sustainability topics dropped nearly 10% in the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.
Consumers Still Expect Business to Lead: Even in a shifting political landscape, most Americans expect the role of business in sustainability to grow or remain the same.
Trust Is Slipping: Nearly a quarter (23%) of consumers now say they“rarely” or“almost never” trust what companies say about their sustainability goals, up from just 15% in December 2023.
A Wake-Up Call for Communicators
The findings suggest that companies that pause their communications risk eroding hard-earned trust, alienating values-driven consumers, and falling behind competitors that continue to show up. What matters most isn't perfection, it's progress, transparency, and consistency.
The full report, including sector-specific insights and communications recommendations, is now available.
Click here to download the report.
About 3BL
3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most.
3BL partners with over 1,500 companies – from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits – to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment