SDI Presence, City Colleges Of Chicago Foundation, And Kennedy-King College Celebrate The Incredible Progress Of The Tech Launchpad Initiative
CHICAGO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a leading IT consultancy and managed services provider, and City Colleges of Chicago Foundation (CCCF) announce the continued success and expansion of the Tech Launchpad (TLP) at Kennedy-King College (KKC). The initiative, launched with a $1 million investment from SDI Presence, is transforming tech talent development on Chicago's South Side and positioning KKC as a regional leader in inclusive IT education.
"The success of this partnership prioritizes opportunity, inclusion, and innovation," said City Colleges of Chicago Foundation President Veronica Herrero. "By working together, we are creating transformative educational pathways that are equipping students with the skills needed for the tech industry and pivoting quickly for this fast paced and evolving sector. I'm grateful to have an amazing partner like SDI Presence in service to others."
The Kennedy-King College Tech Launchpad was designed to expand access to high-quality academic and training experiences in emerging technology fields with remarkable results:
-
Over 700 students served
137 scholarships awarded, totaling more than $325,000
80% completion rate in the Xchange Chicago tech training pathway
Enhanced and emerging tech focus in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing
Other funds enabled Tech Launchpad to expand to include Open Lab hours, host six AWS Tech Alliance Workshops with more than 70 student attendees, and launch an ongoing series of student-focused sessions, workshops, events, and tours
"The Tech Launchpad exemplifies what's possible when industry and education come together with purpose," said SDI Cofounder and Executive Chairman David Gupta. "We're not just investing in training-we're investing in long-term economic opportunity and community resilience."
The $1M contribution from SDI Presence continues to fund program expansion through 2026.
"The Tech Launchpad at Kennedy-King College is proof that when education and industry unite with intention, transformation follows," said Dr. Katonja Webb-Walker, president of Kennedy-King College. "We're not just teaching tech, rather we are unlocking futures and igniting the next generation of innovators and problem solvers right here on Chicago's South Side."
The impact aligns with SDI's broader commitment to building community wealth and advancing opportunities through technology. "In line with our values and culture, SDI is proud to fuel initiatives that prepare underrepresented talent for meaningful careers in tech," said SDI CEO Hardik Bhatt.
About SDI Presence
SDI Presence LLC is a leading IT services firm that leverages its strong team presence to advance clients toward a secure digital enterprise. With a 30-year corporate resume, SDI delivers multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure managed services, consulting and advisory solutions, work and asset management solutions, and application modernization and managed services. SDI serves major airports, utilities and other regulated industry firms, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies across the U.S. Connect with SDI on LinkedIn and X .
About City Colleges of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago is the city's most accessible higher education engine of socioeconomic mobility, empowering all Chicagoans to take part in building a stronger Chicago. Learn more about City Colleges of Chicago by visiting or click here .
Media Contacts:
Christina Belmont
Vice President of Marketing
SDI Presence LLC
[email protected]
Veronica Resa
Director of Media Relations
City Colleges of Chicago
[email protected]
