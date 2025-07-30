As Turnover Threatens Business Continuity, Mclean & Company Launches Framework To Help Organizations Identify And Retain At-Risk Talent

MENAFN - PR Newswire)says Molly Woudenberg , project manager, HR Research & Advisory Services, at McLean & Company.

Voluntary turnover continues to pose a serious risk to organizational performance. According to McLean & Company's 2025 HR Trends Survey , organizations with low voluntary turnover (10% or below) were significantly more likely to report strong performance against their strategic objectives. Yet many organizations continue to rely on ad hoc or informal assessments of employee flight risk, which lack the structure and accuracy needed to intervene early, leaving leaders unaware until it's too late.

McLean & Company's research emphasizes that while some turnover is expected, a large proportion can be anticipated and addressed with the right data and interventions. The consequences of losing key talent extend well beyond hiring costs, resulting in lost productivity, specialized skills, and institutional knowledge. In a labor market where top performers have a range of options, the solution for retaining key talent has evolved beyond just preventing exits to creating conditions that make people want to stay.

Key Takeaways from McLean & Company's Research for Assessing Flight Risk of Key Talent:



Subjective assessments are no longer enough. Informal evaluations often lack consistency and accuracy. McLean & Company's framework in its recently published Guide to Assessing Flight Risk of Key Talent ensures a reliable, scalable approach that aligns with organizational culture and data maturity.

Flight risk is multifaceted. Signs include behavioral indicators like reduced motivation or increased absenteeism stemming from root causes such as stalled career growth, low recognition, or lack of trust in leadership.

Stay conversations are essential. Proactive discussions help surface what employees need to feel supported and uncover gaps before disengagement becomes visible. HR must lead with both insight and empathy. Monitoring risk isn't just about prediction; the firm advises that it's also an opportunity to provide meaningful support and reaffirm the organization's investment in its people.

McLean & Company's guide outlines a three-step process for assessing and addressing turnover risk:

HR and senior leaders define the scope, timing, and criteria for the assessment, prioritizing roles essential to strategic goals. Key data inputs include employee performance trends, promotion history, tenure, absenteeism, and engagement signals.Managers analyze a combination of quantitative and qualitative data, guided by flight risk criteria such as job satisfaction, career development, recognition, and relationships. Structured "stay conversations" are used to uncover concerns that may not surface through data alone.For employees assessed as high flight risk, HR and managers co-create tailored retention plans – ranging from career development opportunities to workload adjustments or flexible arrangements – along with contingency plans in case of departure. Flight risk is revisited regularly, especially following major organizational changes.

By formalizing the assessment of flight risk, organizations can shift from reactive backfilling to talent stewardship. McLean & Company's research insights and guide have been published to empower HR leaders and managers to uncover the hidden drivers of turnover, tailor interventions to individual needs, and build a culture of trust and transparency.

To learn how your organization can proactively identify and retain key talent, access Guide to Assessing Flight Risk of Key Talent. To support implementation, McLean & Company offers a dedicated workshop to help HR leaders apply the framework in their own organizational context. Learn more about the workshop here .

Media Inquiries for HR Analysts and Experts

For media inquiries or to connect with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights on human resources, talent retention, and employee experience, please contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected] .

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE McLean & Company