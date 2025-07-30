The Slaight Family Foundation Announces Red Cross As Part Of Its Emergency Support Funding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $1 million dollars will support critical humanitarian efforts in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross extends its gratitude to Gary Slaight and The Slaight Family Foundation for a $1 million contribution over two years, in support of humanitarian efforts in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The Slaight Family Foundation's NGO Emergency Support Initiative comes at a time of urgent need following significant international aid cuts that has negatively and severely impacted essential services in Bangladesh.

Cox's Bazar is home to more than one million Rohingya refugees who have fled violence in Myanmar and are experiencing additional challenges due to a recent earthquake. This contribution will help Red Cross sustain critical health and protection services, and will provide essential medical care and prenatal and postnatal services. The funding will also support disaster assistance and protection services, particularly for women and children who have been displaced from their homes.

The generous contribution from The Slaight Family Foundation will support humanitarian aid for people, particularly women and children displaced from Myanmar and living in Cox's Bazar and will:



provide essential medical care, including prenatal and postnatal services to about 70,000 people at key health facilities including a Primary Health Care Centre and a Mother and Child Health Centre;

support disaster assistance and protection services; and provide funding for a community centre, protection and recreation items, information desks and hubs, community awareness sessions and volunteer engagement to strengthen local resilience.



The Canadian Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will collaborate with the Bangladesh Red Crescent to effectively deliver and manage activities.

“I want to thank Gary Slaight and The Slaight Family Foundation for this generous donation that will allow Red Cross to address humanitarian needs for people who are displaced and living in Cox's Bazar. This funding will help address a gap in international funding and focuses on addressing the health care needs of women and their families. There is a tremendous need and the support of The Slaight Family Foundation will help Red Cross provide lifesaving aid to people in Cox's Bazar.”

Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO at the Canadian Red Cross

“Several Canadian organizations are delivering lifesaving international aid in crisis zones like Bangladesh, Yemen and South Sudan, and they need support now more than ever,” said Gary Slaight, President and CEO of The Slaight Family Foundation.“We hope this funding will help sustain access to health care, food, education and protection for the world's most vulnerable.”

Gary Slaight, President and CEO, The Slaight Family Foundation



