Ohio Cannabis Retailer The Botanist Opens Solon's First Dispensary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Botanist's Solon retail store is adjacent to "The District," a luxury mixed-use development expected to complete construction in the coming year. This strategic positioning will allow The Botanist to serve area residents and visitors while establishing the dispensary as a key amenity in one of Solon's most anticipated commercial destinations.

This thoughtfully repurposed space has been completely reimagined for today's cannabis consumer, from its fresh facade and enhanced curb appeal to its calm, boutique-style in-store experience. Shoppers can explore an array of nationally recognized and locally sourced brands and products, including the full range of The Botanist's award-winning flower, vapes, edibles, sublinquals, and extracts.

The new store will feature Northeast Ohio's first and only drive-through service, as well as options such as pre-ordering and in-store pickup for both medical and adult-use customers. Shoppers can consult with The Botanist's experienced budtenders to find the right product fit or order online for quick and convenient drive-through pickup.

"Solon is a thriving, highly engaged suburb with a population that values quality, service, and convenience. We're proud to bring safe, legal cannabis to Solon for the first time and contribute to the reimagination and revitalization of The District," said Kate Ols, Executive Vice President of Revenue. "Local interest and community feedback have been incredibly positive, and we look forward to establishing The Botanist as a trusted resource for exploring all that cannabis can offer."

The Botanist Solon is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit shopbotantist/locations/solon-dispensary for product menus, updates, and order-ahead Options.

About The Botanist

The Botanist is the national retail store brand of Acreage Holdings, a multi-state cannabis cultivation and retail operator in the U.S. With 14 locations nationwide, The Botanist has been a reliable and trusted source of product and education since 2019. In December 2024, Canopy USA completed its acquisition of Acreate Holdings, forging a partnership that strengthens The Botanist's national presence and unlocks new opportunities for innovation, scale, and brand development.

