David Webb Joins Crum & Forster Accident & Health Division As Senior Vice President, C&F Stop Loss

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Dave is an exceptional leader with a proven track record in underwriting stop loss and medical reinsurance," said Tanya Arrowsmith, Senior Vice President, Accident & Health Division at Crum & Forster. "Having worked with Dave in various capacities for over 15 years, I know firsthand the value he brings to our organization. His expertise, integrity and commitment to teamwork make him an outstanding addition to our MBU and the C&F Stop Loss team. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our business and our clients."

Throughout his career, Webb has demonstrated a passion for mentoring teams, fostering open communication, and delivering innovative solutions to complex challenges. He joins C&F from Medical Risk Managers, Inc., where he served as Vice President of Underwriting, managing a block of employer stop loss business and overseeing strategic initiatives for new and renewal business. His prior experience includes leadership roles at Swiss Re and HM Insurance Group, where he was instrumental in driving profitable growth, developing underwriting guidelines and building strong relationships with clients, brokers and third-party administrators.

"I am honored to join C&F and the A&H MBU team," said Webb. "C&F's strong reputation for underwriting excellence and its collaborative culture were key factors in my decision. I look forward to working alongside such talented colleagues to deliver innovative stop loss solutions and exceptional service to our clients."

Webb holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing management with a minor in political science from Grove City College, as well as multiple industry designations, including Disability Insurance Associate (DIA), Disability Health Care Professional (DHP), Health Insurance Associate (HIA) and Managed Health Care Professional (MHP).

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster , rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2024), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through our innovative captive structure as well as through various partnerships with affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market.

