Creality Officially Launches Sermoon S1 Scanner - Precision Meets Versatility

And for a limited time , users can enjoy 15% off the retail price of $2,299 during the global launch promotion, running from

7:00 PM, July 24 to 9:00 AM, August 9 (PDT) .

1+7+34 Laser Line+ NIR

Engineered for professionals, makers, engineers, and product designers, Sermoon S1 is a professional scanner that captures anything from 5 mm3 to 4000 mm3 - no compromises, no switching devices.

Powered by a 1+7+34 blue laser array and an innovative 4-lens NIR structured light system , the Sermoon S1 combines multiple scanning modes in one device:



1 Single Blue Laser Line for deep holes and pocket areas.

7 Parallel Blue Laser Lines for accurately capturing fine surface details of complex objects (up to 0.1 mm resolution)

34 Cross Blue Laser Lines quickly cover medium to large objects, greatly improving work efficiency. NIR Structured Light for fast marker-free scanning for large objects and the human body.

Reveal Deep Holes, Narrow Gaps, and Recessed Areas

At the core of Sermoon S1 is a precision single-line blue laser , optimized with advanced optics to capture deep holes, narrow gaps, and complex recesses that are typically out of reach. With no need for disassembly or repositioning, it delivers clean, complete 3D models of internal geometries, mechanical parts, and intricate designs - ideal for professionals dealing with hardware intricacies and high-detail reconstruction.

Precision Customers Can Trust

Sermoon S1 delivers metrology-grade accuracy :



Scanning accuracy: 0.02 mm Volumetric accuracy: 0.02 mm + 0.08 mm/m

This makes it ideal not only for prototyping and design but also for inspection, measurement, and reverse engineering in demanding environments.

Fast, Efficient, Seamless

Speed meets precision with scanning rates up to 90 FPS and data capture speeds of 1.4 million points per second .

Its larger single-frame FOV reduces the need for markers and accelerates large-object scanning - perfect for professionals who value workflow efficiency.

And yes, it handles black and metallic surfaces with ease - no spray needed.

Special Offer:

Creality is offering an exclusive $10 discount for early adopters. Use the code OPR10 at checkout to save on your order. The offer can be combined with current launch promotions.

