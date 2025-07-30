Homecareconsulting And Carepolicy Revolutionize Licensing For Over 1,300 U.S. Home Care Agencies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CarePolicy has achieved a breakthrough in the U.S. healthcare sector by surpassing half a million dollars in revenue within its first year.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant achievement, CarePolicy , a technology and home health-consulting company established by Anton Fonseka, has achieved a breakthrough in the U.S. healthcare sector by surpassing half a million dollars in revenue within its first year.This milestone coincides with the launch of The Home Care Licensing Solution, a groundbreaking platform from HomeCareConsulting in partnership with CarePolicy. Anton Fonseka, an entrepreneur who has made a significant mark on the American healthcare industry, has already helped launch and manage over 1,300 healthcare agencies across all 50 states with his AI-integrated SaaS platform. This new solution marks a major leap forward for the home-care industry, becoming the first-ever comprehensive platform for this niche sector.Anton's purpose is to guide home-care and home-health organizations through the complex American licensing process.“This isn't just a service,” Fonseka notes.“It's something we've envisioned for years-an all-in-one platform where providers can get licensed, stay compliant, and launch their home care agency with real confidence.”Many organizations struggle with the rapidly evolving landscape of regulatory changes. Seeing this need, Anton drew on his passion for technology and extensive knowledge of the sector. The result is a powerful solution that eliminates scattered documents, second-guessing state regulations, and getting stuck. It provides clear steps, expert guidance, and the tools that finally make licensing easier.To address the challenges startup entrepreneurs face, he founded CarePolicy and HomeCareConsulting. The platforms streamline operations for medical and non-medical home-care and group home providers by offering the comprehensive support services needed for licensure and operational support. As a point of pride, CarePolicy is certified by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and the Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP).CarePolicy also brings seven years of credentialing-consulting expertise, working tirelessly to ensure compliance with state licensure, administrative codes, and licensing criteria. Its cooperation with state authorities greatly facilitates the credentialing, application, and certification procedures for startups in all 50 states.More about CarePolicy and HomeCareConsultingHome-care companies and other healthcare businesses can take advantage of the many services offered. The primary purpose is to offer customizable, state-specific policy-and-procedure manual templates adapted to the particular needs of U.S. startups. In addition, the platforms assist organizations in meeting the requirements of state certification, credentialing, and licensing through professional consulting services. Among the many healthcare organizations assisted are:- Home Care and Home Health Agencies- Mental Health and Supported Living Facilities- Staffing Agencies and Group Homes- Nursing, Adult, and Child Care Facilities- Behavioral Intervention and Addiction Prevention Services- Disability and Assisted-Living FacilitiesAnton's platform stands out by using artificial intelligence. By providing data-driven insights and automating routine processes, the platform allows healthcare organizations to focus on what they do best: providing patients with exceptional care. This innovative approach has promoted a more efficient, person-centered model of home care while simplifying the licensing process.While continuing to build the core platforms, Fonseka has expanded his business endeavors to create a robust system to assist healthcare practitioners. His portfolio includes:- Digit9X – A digital innovation and marketing agency- HomeCareConsulting – AI-integrated SaaS platform - A consulting platform for healthcare entrepreneurs- HomeCareNews – A U.S. industry media outlet- FindMyCare – A care-matching and placement service- Chevalra – A lifestyle and empowerment brandThe ImpactBeyond monetary gain, the team's work contributes significantly to the larger discussion about healthcare access and quality. Many people rely on home-care services to receive treatment in the comfort of their own homes, and Anton is devoted to ensuring these services are available to everyone and of the highest possible quality.Anton embodies the limitless entrepreneurial spirit of a founder whose accomplishments prove that with vision and dedication, anyone can make a difference. He is committed to continuously investing in research and development to expand the platform's capacity and meet the ever-changing demands of the healthcare industry. The future of home care looks bright, thanks to innovators like Anton.For more information, visit CarePolicy and HomeCareConsulting.

