Young, Certified, And Winners: Pearson's Certiport Announces 2025 Adobe Certified Professional World Champions

Now in its 12year, the annual competition challenges contestants from around the world to demonstrate their superior digital design skills using Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. Thiago Mello from Brazil won the top prize out of 47 finalists who came together in Orlando from July 27 - 30, 2025, for the final round.

The 2025 Adobe Certified Professional World Champions are as follows:



First place, Thiago Mello, Brazil

Second place, Hallie Mitchell, United Kingdom

Third place, Veleria Ximena Barreiro Guillen, Ecuador

Fourth Place, Lucas Maia, Brazil

Fifth Place, Reina El Chami, Lebanon

Sixth place, Sophia Michelle Alfaro Escobar, Peru

Seventh place, Norah Dunyach, USA

Eighth place, Lihka Belenytska, Macau China

Ninth place, Zhenghao Wang, China Tenth place, Chayanon Hanam, Thailand

Finalists used Adobe Creative Cloud software to create design elements for the non-profit organization Networking for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) within eight hours. Participants designed posters and social media posts to promote awareness of NFTE's World Series of Innovation (WSI), an international online competition where students aged 13-24 develop solutions related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"In partnership with Adobe and Pearson, this competition gave students a chance to strengthen their entrepreneurial mindset and creative skills, while amplifying the reach of the NFTE World Series of Innovation. Their designs show how creativity can do more than just look good, it can tell stories that inspire change and shine a light on the global issues that matter," Cheyanne Ornelas, Program Manager, World Series of Innovation at NFTE.

A panel of judges, including representatives from NFTE and design industry experts, reviewed the final projects and determined the winners based on visual appeal, ability to meet the client's requirements and brand aesthetics, as well as their professional use of Adobe Creative Cloud applications. The first-place winner received an $8,000 cash prize. The second-place and third-place honorees received $4,000 and $2,000, respectively.

"It is incredible to witness how these young people use the skills that they acquired through getting certified in ADOBE, to create such amazing pieces of art in answer to a real-world brief," says Dr Gary Gates, Managing Director, Pearson VUE. "This competition truly demonstrates the value of developing critical career skills that give them a considerable advantage in their chosen career path."

"Certiport's Adobe Certified Professional World Championships provide a unique opportunity for students from across the globe to showcase their creativity and technical skills while participating in real-world design challenges," said Liana Maharaj, Head of Student Learning and Certification at Adobe. "By earning an Adobe certification and competing at this level, these students are building confidence, gaining valuable experience, and creating a strong foundation for their future careers. We're excited to support their journey and celebrate the incredible potential they bring to the world of design."

Certiport will host the 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship at the Disney Grand California, Anaheim, California, from July 26-29, 2026.

Learn more about Certiport's Adobe Certified Professional World Championship here .

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte to learn more.

