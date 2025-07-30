Sutter Health Named Presenting Sponsor Of The San Francisco Half Marathon In Multi-Year Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Northern California, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Health , a not-for-profit integrated healthcare system in California, has been named the presenting sponsor and official medical team and health partner of the San Francisco Half Marathon. The multi-year agreement, which begins with the event's 42nd running on Feb. 1, 2026, reflects a shared commitment to community wellness, active lifestyles and charitable giving across the Bay Area.

The San Francisco Half Marathon, hosted annually by the Pamakid Runners club, draws more than 8,500 participants and supports local nonprofits with over $100,000 in donations each year. In addition to the Half Marathon, the event includes 10K and 5K race options, with all routes starting and finishing in Golden Gate Park and winding past iconic San Francisco sights like Ocean Beach, the historic windmills and the Panhandle-just blocks from Sutter's Castro Street campus.

“We're incredibly excited and honored to be the presenting sponsor of the San Francisco Half Marathon,” said Christina Oh , president of Sutter's Greater San Francisco Division.“For decades, this race has been a cornerstone community event that celebrates resilience, commitment and the pursuit of well-being. At Sutter Health, we understand how physical health connects to overall wellness, and we are proud to support every participant on their journey on race day and every day.”

“We are excited to partner with Sutter Health, an organization that shares our values of promoting wellness and giving back,” said Jerry Flanagan, president of Pamakid Runners.“This collaboration strengthens our mission to support the running community and expand our impact on charitable causes throughout the Bay Area.”

Sutter Health has a long and meaningful history in San Francisco, with Sutter's California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) serving as part of the city's fabric since the 1850s. Today, Sutter's not-for-profit network in San Francisco includes three acute care hospital campuses: Davies, Mission Bernal and Van Ness, as well as 20 outpatient clinics and approximately 350 physicians and Advanced Practice Clinicians through Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation and Sutter West Bay Medical Foundation. More than 5,000 people work across CPMC's campuses, making it a major employer and economic contributor in the city. Patients have access to a full continuum of care, from convenient primary care to some of the most advanced tertiary and quaternary services in the region. Sutter's CPMC is also recognized for excellence in cardiac, neurologic, orthopedic and transplant care, and is one of San Francisco's leading hospitals for labor and delivery, supported by a Level III neonatal intensive care unit. Sutter further offers integrative therapies through its Institute for Health & Healing and advances medical discovery through CPMC's Research Institute, underscoring its commitment to improving health for people in San Francisco, the Bay Area and beyond.

“Sutter Health is proud to support our community in one of the most inspiring displays of physical endurance and wellness,” said Dr. Rob Nordgren, chief medical officer of Sutter's Greater San Francisco Division.“Our teams will be on-site to provide essential medical support, hydration, and health resources to ensure runners stay safe, strong and healthy. Supporting whole health is at the heart of what we do, and we're honored to help every participant reach the finish line feeling their best.”

For more information about the 2026 San Francisco Half Marathon, including registration, charitable partnerships, and sponsorship opportunities, visit sanfranciscohalfmarathon.org . To learn more about Sutter Health's community programs and wellness initiatives, visit .

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit, people-centered healthcare system providing comprehensive care throughout California. Sutter Health is committed to community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care. Today, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. The health system's 57,000+ staff and clinicians and 12,000+ affiliated physicians currently serve more than 3 million patients with a focus on expanding opportunities to serve patients, people and communities better. Sutter Health provides exceptional, affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at and .

About Pamakid Runners

Established in 1971, the Pamakid Runners strive to promote a healthy lifestyle, support the running community and charitable causes by organizing, volunteering, and participating in running-related and social events in the San Francisco Bay Area. Visit for more information.

About Blistering Pace Race Management

Founded in 2016, BPRM works in a variety of race management capacities, ranging from specific projects to full event oversight. Clients include the San Francisco Half Marathon (10K & 5K), the Napa Valley Marathon and Half Marathon, the Big Sur Marathon Foundation, Chicago Event Management, and the New York Road Runners. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Jerome Hubbard Sutter Health 7078535978 ...