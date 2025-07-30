Mouton Cadet Fresh: The New Generation Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

Same name, same age, same free spirit

Nearly a century later, at the same age as their greatgrandfather when Baron Philippe invented Mouton Cadet, Mathilde, Nathan and Pierre from the fourth generation of the family are in turn bringing a new take on the family legend with a collection of wines in their own image: fresh, committed, casual, and very much of their time. The Mouton Cadet Fresh Collection epitomizes that new energy in the form of organic and vegan wines that are intended to be enjoyed chilled.

Mouton Cadet Rouge x Pierre: Chill it. Drink it

A Bordeaux red wine to be served chilled? That's unexpected. And yet that's precisely what Mouton Cadet Rouge x Pierre is. Organic and vegan, it overturns conventional ideas about Bordeaux red to offer a contemporary, laid-back version that is light, fruit-forward, spontaneous – and to be enjoyed chilled (47-50° F). The method used to make the wine is a hybrid of rosé and red techniques that preserve the radiance of the fruit and give a fine, chiseled body quite unlike the traditional powerful structures.

Mouton Cadet Blanc x Nathan

Mouton Cadet Blanc x Nathan is the essence of a certain lifestyle: casual but chic, connected to nature but also stylish. Made from Sauvignon Blanc, it reveals immediately engaging aromas of candied citrus fruit, box and bergamot, followed by a round and bright palate on passionfruit and honeysuckle flavors.

Mouton Cadet Rosé x Mathilde

Mouton Cadet Rosé x Mathilde is an invitation to take some time out, relax, and celebrate the fine weather in style. Made from Merlot and carefully crafted to preserve its radiant fruit, the pale pink wine reveals a joyous array of aromas such as raspberry, redcurrant, grapefruit and lychee.

Distribution : wine stores, bars, hotels and restaurants and Wine

Recommended retail price : USD 18.99

