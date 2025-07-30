403
Italy Calls in Russia’s Ambassador Over “Russophobe” List
(MENAFN) Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani took swift diplomatic action Wednesday by summoning Russia’s ambassador to Rome after Moscow included President Sergio Mattarella and other key Italian figures on a controversial list labeling them as alleged "Russophobes."
Tajani described the listing of Italy’s head of state as “a provocation to the Republic and the Italian people,” expressing both institutional and personal support for President Mattarella, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a vocal advocate for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began over three years ago, sharply criticized the move, denouncing the list as “an unacceptable provocation.”
“Italy has firmly chosen to stand alongside Ukraine in the face of the brutal war of aggression unleashed by Russia three years ago, and continues to guarantee its support to the Ukrainian people in their heroic resistance,” Meloni declared in a separate statement.
She further condemned the publication, stating, “The (Russian) Ministry of Foreign Affairs' publication of a list of alleged ‘Russophobes,’ accused of ‘inciting hatred’ against Russia, is nothing more than yet another propaganda operation, aimed at diverting attention from Moscow's grave responsibilities.”
Meloni also voiced solidarity with Foreign Minister Tajani and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, who were similarly targeted. The list names several other European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Already strained due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Italy-Russia relations worsened recently when Italy canceled a concert by a pro-Kremlin director accused of spreading propaganda.
Moscow’s list, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website and framed as an example of “hate speech” against Russia, cited a statement made by President Mattarella at the University of Marseille in early February. In that speech, Mattarella compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the Third Reich’s wars of conquest.
At the time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced Mattarella’s remarks as “blasphemous inventions.”
