Ibex Appoints Michael Darwal President Of Ibex Digital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Darwal as President of ibex Digital.

“I am delighted to name Mike President of ibex Digital,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant.“He has played an instrumental role in developing our digital business. Thanks to his efforts and leadership, ibex Digital is growing at double-digit rates and delivering amazing results, including increased customer acquisition volume across our trophy clients and best-in-class agent performance. These results have been a meaningful part of the growth ibex has realized in this last year.”

Specializing in paid search, social, SEO, and affiliate marketing channels, ibex Digital delivers innovative online acquisition technology and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain customers. Managing more than 200 million differentiated customer interactions for its clients from onshore, offshore, and nearshore locations, ibex Digital helps clients generate over $2 billion in lifetime value each year.

Since joining ibex in 2013, Darwal has held various leadership roles across digital marketing, operations, finance, and business unit management. With two decades of experience in digital marketing, back-office support services, consumer products, and insurance, he brings a unique blend of financial acumen and operational experience.

Darwal will continue to report to Taylor Greenwald, ibex Chief Financial Officer. In addition to his duties leading the ibex Digital team, he will retain his role as Deputy CFO, overseeing financial forecasting, investor relations, and corporate development for ibex.

“I am confident that under Mike's leadership, ibex Digital will continue to grow and deliver even greater value and impact for our clients,” added Dechant.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

